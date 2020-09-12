iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

