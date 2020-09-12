Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.80.

IVPAF opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

