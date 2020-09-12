Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ivanhoe Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$5.83 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1,943.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.59. The company has a current ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

In other news, Director Peter Meredith sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,728,500. Also, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,686,568.37. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.