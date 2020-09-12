IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $435.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.