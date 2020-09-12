Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Draftkings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Draftkings’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79. Draftkings has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

