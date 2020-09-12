JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $145.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Qorvo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $157,176.00. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $3,259,706. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 1,103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 496,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 495,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,712,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in Qorvo by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 482,500 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

