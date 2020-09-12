JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOX. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($17.05) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.24 ($17.93).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

ETR AOX opened at €12.32 ($14.49) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.65 and a 200-day moving average of €13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.