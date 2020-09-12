Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,833 shares of company stock valued at $39,963,436 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

