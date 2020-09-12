KeyCorp Comments on Huntsman Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Truist raised their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

HUN stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Huntsman by 724.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

