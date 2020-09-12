KeyCorp Comments on Sempra Energy’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,863,000 after purchasing an additional 264,690 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,700,000 after purchasing an additional 576,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,233,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.