Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NYSE:CVLG) Financial Contrast

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Knight-Swift Transportation has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation $4.84 billion 1.59 $309.21 million $2.17 20.83 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.31 $8.48 million $0.61 26.74

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. Knight-Swift Transportation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation 6.28% 6.14% 4.21% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Knight-Swift Transportation and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation 0 2 11 0 2.85 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus target price of $48.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.41%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Knight-Swift Transportation.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal. Its trucking services include dry van, refrigerated, dedicated, drayage, flatbed, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics, freight brokerage and intermodal, freight management, and sourcing services, as well as other non-trucking services, such as repair and maintenance shop services and used equipment sales and leasing to independent contractors and third-parties. It operates a fleet of approximately 15,743 company-owned tractors; approximately 3,413 independent contractor tractors; approximately 69,544 trailers; and approximately 9,330 intermodal containers. It serves the retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

