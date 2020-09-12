L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.48. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

