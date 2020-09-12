Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 839.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 66,273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3,416.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $95,221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

