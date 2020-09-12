Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $28,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

LRCX stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.