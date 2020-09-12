Lennar (LEN.B) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Shares of NYSE LEN.B opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

