Lennar (LEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $77.48 on Friday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.