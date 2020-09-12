Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 623,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.