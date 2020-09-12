LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

LIVN opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

