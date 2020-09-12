Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $161.89 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

