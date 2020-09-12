LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,390,000 after acquiring an additional 329,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,238 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 630,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $78.58 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.32.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

