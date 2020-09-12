Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

