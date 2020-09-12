Man Group plc Acquires 105,255 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2,111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Acceleron Pharma worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,930,000 after buying an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $74,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 433,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after buying an additional 85,208 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

Shares of XLRN opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,709 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

