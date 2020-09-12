Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of J M Smucker worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $113.31 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.23.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.