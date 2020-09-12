Man Group plc Buys 36,167 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,916 shares of company stock worth $795,487 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

