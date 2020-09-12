Man Group plc Buys 90,364 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3,835.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,364 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Roku worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average is $123.56. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $4,364,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,997 shares of company stock worth $70,234,909. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.22.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.