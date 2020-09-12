Man Group plc Buys New Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,000. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Okta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Okta by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,447,000 after buying an additional 93,630 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,896 shares of company stock valued at $92,737,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $193.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $231.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

