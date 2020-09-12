Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,397 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

