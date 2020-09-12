Man Group plc Grows Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Fastly worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 571,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,211,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,551,246 shares of company stock valued at $128,484,835. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $76.04 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

