Man Group plc Grows Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Zscaler worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 201.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

