Man Group plc Has $10.49 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,856 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of Exelixis worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 79.4% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 71.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 80,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,376,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.