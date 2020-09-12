Man Group plc Has $10.52 Million Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,644 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.28% of Perspecta worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after buying an additional 2,615,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth about $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after buying an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,447,000 after buying an additional 140,080 shares during the period.

PRSP stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $553,795 over the last ninety days.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

