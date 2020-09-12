Man Group plc Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,771 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

