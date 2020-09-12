Man Group plc Has $12.49 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,242 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,358 shares of company stock worth $13,746,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.