Man Group plc Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199,378 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.9% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 200.8% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $160,170,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

