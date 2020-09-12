Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,684 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.43% of Casella Waste Systems worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,082,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,378,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $336,788.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,029,614.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,572 shares of company stock worth $4,526,286. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.95. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

