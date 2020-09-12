Man Group plc Purchases 227,201 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4,016.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,201 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 61,999 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

