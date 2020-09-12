Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 389,093 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 389,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,000. Man Group plc owned 0.23% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,956 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of INO opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

