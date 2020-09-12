Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 46,530 Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Mongodb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $207.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.66. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at $838,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,772 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,706 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

