Man Group plc Sells 123,751 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,751 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,417.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $48.80 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

