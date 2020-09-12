Man Group plc Sells 368,119 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 368,119 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

