Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93,921 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $117,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $26,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

