Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,112 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Shares of MPC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

