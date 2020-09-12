Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Markel worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Markel by 230.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Markel by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4,593.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.50.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,052.22 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,066.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $977.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

