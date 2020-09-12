Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 134.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

