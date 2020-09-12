Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

