Mather Group LLC. Buys New Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Vereit by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vereit by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,456,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,288 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 86.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,916 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.85 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

