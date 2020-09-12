Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,292 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

