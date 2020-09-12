Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in Metlife by 12.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,140,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 111,473 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 111.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of MET stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.