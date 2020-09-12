Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $218.00 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $219.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

