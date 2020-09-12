Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130,065 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 844.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 487,925 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $3,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

